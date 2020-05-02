4 reasons to hold your big toe

Studying yoga, you may notice that many asanas consist angustha-grab – a capture of big toe by three fingers. Let’s find out which benefits it may bring.

Foot involvement

Angustha-grab helps to include feet in work. For example, when we grab a big toe in Utthita Trikonasana (Extended Triangle pose), inner arch of the foot half-rises automatically. In this way we make asana more correct.

Neck massage

Our feet surface includes projections of main parts of the musculoskeletal system. Affecting on a certain foot point, we’re affecting on a coincident body part. And making an angustha-grab we massage our neck, which projection lies at the base of big toe.

Yoga-goal setting

Middle finger represents Sattva Guna (truth, balance, peaceful, wisdom), index finger – Jiva (individual soul) and thumb – Brahman (cosmic soul). Symbolism of their contact is a Jiva and Brahman connection. So, doing an angustha-grab we set a main goal of yoga symbolically.

Energy saving

Yogis are sure that the part of our prana goes out through fingertips. So, when we close fingers into the ring, we lock our energy in the body. That’s why Ashtanga yoga teachers recommend holding an angustha-grab until exhaling.

Vlada