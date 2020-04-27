10 Effective Yoga Poses for the Peace of Mind

Fast pace life causes stress and anxiety. They are general issues, especially in metropolitan cities. We all have stress, and the way we deal with it explains a whole different story. We sometimes rely on drugs which are not healthy at all. Why not try healthy ways like yoga for peace of mind. The practice of some simple asanas can help you unwind after a long day, or if you’re a morning person, you can start a peaceful day with a relaxed mind and body. Here is a little guide to help you know about some extremely helpful asanas, which you can practice at home. You may also go for practicing yoga teacher training in Rishikesh. Here, we present to you some yoga poses through which you can calm your mind and get rid of unwanted thoughts.

Balasana

This pose has positive effects as it calms the mind and keeps you focused. It is also called the happy baby pose and is a basic vinyasa asana. It strengthens the legs, arms, and back. Here is how you can do it:

Lie on your back and lift your legs by bringing both the knees close to the chest. • Hold big toes and make sure your arms are inside of your knees. Gently open and widen the legs for a deep stretch.

Tuck chin into your chest and make sure your head touches the floor.• Make sure the spine is touching the floor.

Take deep breaths and try to hold the pose for 30 seconds.

Exhale and gradually release the pose. Lie on the floor for a while and then move to the next asana.

Uttanasana

This pose is called the standing forward bend. This asana has some amazing effects on your body. This pose rejuvenates the entire body, as, in this pose, the head is below the heart, which enhances blood circulation. In the end, it gives a rush of energizing cells and fills you with new energy. Here is how you can do it:

Stand straight with hands by your side.

Exhale and gradually bend forward while softening your knees. When your body moves forward to move your tailbone and hips slightly back.

Rest your hands next to the feet. Make sure your feet are parallel to each other and the chest is close to the knees.

Try to turn the thighs inward for better alignment.

Try to hold for a while and then release gradually.

Viparita Karani

This pose is also known as the legs up the wall pose. This pose boosts the blood circulation in our body, which results in less wrinkle and aging effects. It also relieves mild back pain and is highly beneficial in soothing and calming the mind. Here is how you can do it:

Sit next to the wall with your feet spread in front of you on the floor.

Exhale and lie on your back and make sure they’re pressed against the wall.

Make sure your buttocks are pressed against the wall.

Your legs must be perpendicular to your body against the wall.

Slightly lift your hips and put yoga props. Don’t curve the lower body.

Hold this pose for a while and slightly release the pose and roll on any one side.

Supta Baddha Konasana

The pose initiates a sense of deep relaxation. It is a basic pose that anyone can try. This asana is also known as the Reclined Cobbler’s pose. It energizes the body, releases stress, and cures insomnia. Here is how you can do it:

Lie on the floor on your back and gently bend your knees for bringing up your feet together from the outer edges.

Make sure your palms are next to your hips and pressed on the floor.

Exhale and ensure to contract abdominal muscles as tailbone moves towards the pubic bone.

Inhale and with exhalation open your knees and try to create a good stretch in inner thigh and groin.

Do not forcefully stretch the lower spine.

Try to hold the pose for up to a minute and then gradually release.

Adho Mukha Svanasana

It is also known as the downward-facing dog pose as it looks similar to a dog stretching its front paws. Even beginners can also perform this asana easily. The regular practice of this asana leads to numerous health benefits, including strong abdominal muscles, good blood circulation, and improved digestion, less anxiety, and toned feet and hands. Here is how you can do it:

Stand on your four limbs and form a structure like a table.

Exhale and gradually lift the hips while straightening the elbows. Make sure your body is shaped like an inverted V.

Make sure the hands are aligned with the shoulder and feet with hips.

After correcting the posture, press your hands on the ground and lengthen the neck.

Touch your inner arms with ear and turn the gaze to the naval.

Hold this pose for a few seconds. Bend the knees and return to the table position.

Setu Bandha Sarvangasana

This pose resembles the bridge. It benefits the neck, back, and chest with a relaxed body and mind. Regular practice of this asana reduces stress, anxiety, depression, and calms the brain. This asana also helps in improving digestion and alleviates menstruation pain. Here is how you can do it:

Lie on the floor on your back.

Bend knees and put the feet hip-width away on the floor. Make sure knees and ankle are in a straight line.

Place your arms beside the body with the palm towards the down.

Take a deep breath and lift the back off the floor. Roll the shoulders and try to touch the chin on your chest. Let the feet, shoulder, and arms support the weight.

Firm your buttocks and tighten them. Ensure your thighs must e parallel to the floor.

Interweave the fingers and push the hands harder on the ground and lift the torso high.

Hold this pose for a while and after that release the pose gradually.

Garudasana

Garuda is said to be the king of birds, according to Hindu mythology. The regular practice of this asana gives a good stretch to hips, thighs, upper back, and shoulders. This asana is a great stress buster, improves balance, and mental peace. Here is how you can do it:

Stand straight and wrap your left leg around the right leg in such a way that knees are stacked over each other. Touch your left foot to your right shin.

Raise your arms to shoulder height and wrap the right hand on your left hand. Make sure your elbows are stacked and at 90-degree angle.

Gently bring down the hips and move the knees towards the midline. Do not lean on one side.

Hold the pose and take deep breaths. Focus on your third eye and try to release negative emotions.

Gradually release the pose and then repeat it on the other side.

Marjaryasana

This pose is also known as cat pose. One can never imagine how useful this asana can be. This asana gives a good stretch and flexibility to the spine. This asana tones the abdomen and helps in reducing unnecessary fat. It also improves blood circulation and removes all the stress and strain and relaxes our mind. Here is how you can do it:

Stand on four limbs in such a way that it forms table like structure.

Make sure the arms are perpendicular to the earth and hands are placed under the shoulder and knees are hip-width apart.

Look straight.

Inhale and tilt the head backward as you raise the chin. Press your navel down and rise the tailbone. Compress the buttocks.

Hold the pose for a while.

The pose is a blend of two movements. While exhaling drop the chin down and stretch the back and relax the buttocks.

Hold the pose and then go back to the table pose.

Do the countermovement and movement about five-six times and then release the pose gradually.

Uttana Shishosana

It is a beneficial pose for the shoulders, back, and spine. It also helps in releasing chronic tension from the neck and shoulder. The regular practice leads to peace of mind. Here is how you can do it:

Get into the Tabletop position.

With slow movement bring your hands in front and lower the chest on the ground.

The hips should be over the knees and there should be shoulder distance between the arms.

Bring the forehead on the ground.

Raise the forearms and elbows away from the ground.

Draw the shoulder blades towards the back and the hips up in the air.

Maintain the position for 10-12 breaths and release gently.

Savasana

It is also known as the corpse pose. It might seem easy, but it is the hardest one as you have to relax your mind and body completely. Savasana is usually practiced after active yoga sessions for relaxing your body. It is a refreshing and extremely rejuvenating pose, especially when you’re tired. Here is how you can do it:

Lie on your back and make sure there will be no disturbance.

Close your eyes.

Place your legs comfortably apart and palms on your side facing the sky.

Slowly draw your attention on your body starting from the toes.

In about ten to twelve minutes your body will feel relax and rejuvenate with a calm and relaxed mind.

Take deep breaths and gain awareness of your surroundings before you open up your eyes.

You can also hire a personal trainer or hit the gym after work for practicing yoga as so many gyms also offer yoga sessions.

