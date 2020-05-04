Spring Cleansing Salad

May 4th, 2020
Spring-cleaning doesn’t only happen in your home but also in your digestive system. This super bowl salad will surprise you by its texture, color, taste and simplicity. While cleansing your system, prefer cruciferous vegetables, radishes, red cabbage, leafy greens, spinach, arugula, cucumbers, parsley, cilantro, carrots, onions and cranberries.

The combination of colors and textures helps cleanses the digestive system:

  • Rich in mineral salts
  • Helps purge the system
  • Regenerates and rejuvenates the tissues
  • Good source of vitamin C
  • Anti-microbial
  • Anti-oxidant
  • Healthy digestion

Ingredients

Baby spinach, arugula, red cabbage, cucumbers, radishes, carrots, 1 small red onion, dried cranberries, parsley and cilantro.

Vinaigrette: Fresh orange juice, minced garlic, sea salt, raw honey and water.

Directions

In a large bowl, mix all the leafy greens and the sliced and shredded vegetables, onions, parsley and cilantro leave and dried cranberries.

Add in the orange garlic vinaigrette, mix well until the spinach leaves become tender then serve.

Enjoy!

Note: for softer cranberries, soak them in clear water for 10’ then rinse and drain them well before adding them to the salad.

